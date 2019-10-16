Ankara urges EU states to take tougher measures against PKK

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Amid Turkey’s anti-terror operation in northern Syria, Turkey on Oct. 16 urged European countries to toughen measures against the terrorist PKK to protect its missions and citizens from the terror group’s violence.

Turkey expects countries to show “maximum consideration to protect our diplomatic and consular missions, the safety of life and property of our citizens and personnel abroad, and to preserve Turkish interests," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement expressed “deep concern that the increase in the number of violent demonstrations and actions committed by PKK factions especially in European countries is still continuing.”

"Indifference to the terrorist attacks targeting the Turkish community’s workplaces, houses, mosques, and missions are inexplicable," it said.

The statement also said Turkey will closely follow the identification, prosecution, and conviction of offenders.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to clear northern Syria east of the Euphrates River of the terrorist PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the PYD/YPG.

Turkey has said the PKK and the YPG/PYD constitute the biggest threats to Syria’s future, jeopardizing the country’s territorial integrity and unitary structure.

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the majority of the 911-kilometer Syria-Turkey border.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the European Union.