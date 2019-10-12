Ankara to respond 'tit-for-tat' to possible US sanctions

  • October 12 2019 11:52:00

Ankara to respond 'tit-for-tat' to possible US sanctions

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Ankara to respond tit-for-tat to possible US sanctions

Turkey will respond to any U.S. sanctions within the framework of full reciprocity, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Oct. 11.

"No one should doubt that Turkey will respond tit-for-tat to possible U.S. sanctions," said spokesman Hami Aksoy, responding to a statement by the U.S. Treasury Department on possible sanctions against Turkey in relation to its anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

When Operation Peace Spring began, the U.S. government was informed at all levels, Aksoy said, adding Turkey is fighting against terrorist organizations posing a threat to its national security and will press ahead with this fight.

The ministry also shared the target and scope of the operation with the public in full clarity during a press release on Oct. 11, he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign off on authorities to allow his administration to impose sanctions on Turkey and its leaders for Ankara's ongoing Operation Peace Spring, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Oct. 11.

He announced the forthcoming authorities, saying Trump has authorized the executive order that will allow the Treasury in consultation with the president and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "very significant new sanctions authorities that can be targeted at any person associated with the government of Turkey, any portion of the government."

"The president is concerned about the ongoing military offensive and potential targeting of civilians, civilian infrastructure, ethnic or religious minorities, and also the president wants to make very clear it is imperative that Turkey not allow even a single ISIS fighter to escape,” Mnuchin said, using another acronym of ISIL.

Mnuchin noted that no sanctions have yet been imposed "but as the president has said he will provide very significant authorities based upon the continuing efforts.”

In the face of bipartisan pressure from lawmakers, Trump warned Turkey would face economic consequences should it act in a way he deems to be unnecessary.

'Peace Spring Op targets terrorist YPG/PKK'

The sole target of Turkey’s anti-terrorist operation in northern Syria is the PYD/YPG, the terrorist PKK’s offshoot in Syria, the ministry said in a statement on Oct. 11.  

The aim of Operation Peace Spring, which began Wednesday, is to eliminate terrorists in northern Syria, ensure border security, and rescue oppressed Syrian people from terrorist groups, said the statement.

It stressed that the operation is being carried out in line with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter and several UN resolutions.

According to the statement, the only targets of the operation are terrorist PYD/YPG elements and their hideouts, shelters, emplacements, weapons, vehicles and equipment.

Turkey had to act, FM Çavuşoğlu says on Syria op
Turkey had to act, FM Çavuşoğlu says on Syria op

MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Operation Peace Spring’ enters third day, ‘neutralizes’ 342 terrorists

    ‘Operation Peace Spring’ enters third day, ‘neutralizes’ 342 terrorists

  2. Brexit is a bigger problem for the Turkish economy than Syria

    Brexit is a bigger problem for the Turkish economy than Syria

  3. US, Russia refuse to issue joint statement on Turkey’s Syria operation in divided UNSC session

    US, Russia refuse to issue joint statement on Turkey’s Syria operation in divided UNSC session

  4. Main opposition CHP urges gov’t to show reaction to Trump in emergency meeting

    Main opposition CHP urges gov’t to show reaction to Trump in emergency meeting

  5. Eight civilians killed in YPG attack from Syria

    Eight civilians killed in YPG attack from Syria
Recommended
Turkey takes control of Syrias Ras al-Ayn as op enters fourth day

Turkey takes control of Syria's Ras al-Ayn as op enters fourth day
Armenian Patriarchate declares support for op

Armenian Patriarchate declares support for op
Turkey had to act, FM Çavuşoğlu says on Syria op

Turkey had to act, FM Çavuşoğlu says on Syria op
Turkey fights against terrorism, not Kurds: Erdoğan

Turkey fights against terrorism, not Kurds: Erdoğan
Mortar fired from Syria kills 3 civilians

Mortar fired from Syria kills 3 civilians
Targeting US in Syria out of question says defense minister

Targeting US in Syria 'out of question' says defense minister
WORLD Iraqi prime minister orders probe into deadly protests

Iraqi prime minister orders probe into deadly protests

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi has ordered the formation of an investigation panel into deadly protests that left dozens dead and injured thousands this month. 
ECONOMY Turkey has secure investment environment: EU official

Turkey has secure investment environment: EU official

Turkey has a secure investment environment like other European countries, said the president of the European Economic Senate.
SPORTS Turkey beat Albania 1-0 in Euro 2020 quals

Turkey beat Albania 1-0 in Euro 2020 quals

Turkish national football team beat Albania 1-0 in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers on Oct. 11 to top Group H. 