Ankara to respond 'tit-for-tat' to possible US sanctions

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey will respond to any U.S. sanctions within the framework of full reciprocity, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Oct. 11.

"No one should doubt that Turkey will respond tit-for-tat to possible U.S. sanctions," said spokesman Hami Aksoy, responding to a statement by the U.S. Treasury Department on possible sanctions against Turkey in relation to its anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

When Operation Peace Spring began, the U.S. government was informed at all levels, Aksoy said, adding Turkey is fighting against terrorist organizations posing a threat to its national security and will press ahead with this fight.

The ministry also shared the target and scope of the operation with the public in full clarity during a press release on Oct. 11, he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign off on authorities to allow his administration to impose sanctions on Turkey and its leaders for Ankara's ongoing Operation Peace Spring, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Oct. 11.

He announced the forthcoming authorities, saying Trump has authorized the executive order that will allow the Treasury in consultation with the president and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "very significant new sanctions authorities that can be targeted at any person associated with the government of Turkey, any portion of the government."

"The president is concerned about the ongoing military offensive and potential targeting of civilians, civilian infrastructure, ethnic or religious minorities, and also the president wants to make very clear it is imperative that Turkey not allow even a single ISIS fighter to escape,” Mnuchin said, using another acronym of ISIL.

Mnuchin noted that no sanctions have yet been imposed "but as the president has said he will provide very significant authorities based upon the continuing efforts.”

In the face of bipartisan pressure from lawmakers, Trump warned Turkey would face economic consequences should it act in a way he deems to be unnecessary.

'Peace Spring Op targets terrorist YPG/PKK'

The sole target of Turkey’s anti-terrorist operation in northern Syria is the PYD/YPG, the terrorist PKK’s offshoot in Syria, the ministry said in a statement on Oct. 11.

The aim of Operation Peace Spring, which began Wednesday, is to eliminate terrorists in northern Syria, ensure border security, and rescue oppressed Syrian people from terrorist groups, said the statement.

It stressed that the operation is being carried out in line with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter and several UN resolutions.

According to the statement, the only targets of the operation are terrorist PYD/YPG elements and their hideouts, shelters, emplacements, weapons, vehicles and equipment.