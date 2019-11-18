Ankara to complete TurkStream by end of 2019

  • November 18 2019 11:03:00

Ankara to complete TurkStream by end of 2019

KIRKLARELİ
Ankara to complete TurkStream by end of 2019

The TurkStream natural gas pipeline project, which will carry Russian gas to Turkey, is expected to be finalized by the end of 2019, according to the energy and natural sources minister.

“If all goes well, we will finish the project by the end of this year,” said Fatih Dönmez.

The minister’s remarks came in the western Thracian province of Kırklareli, where he assessed the ongoing TurkStream works.

The TurkStream project is an export gas pipeline consisting of two 930-kilometer lines each with a capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters. The pipeline is set to cross beneath the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey and further extend to Turkey’s borders with neighboring countries. The first line is intended for gas supplies to Turkish consumers, while the second is to supply gas to south and southeastern Europe.

The project kicked off with an agreement hammered between Turkey and Russia on Oct. 2016.

“These projects are very important not for just our country, but also for the security supply of Europe,” Dönmez said.

There are two pipelines entering water in Kırklareli’s Kıyıköy district, the minister said.

“We connect TurkStream-1 to the main national transmission line of BOTAŞ [Petroleum Pipeline Company], with a 69-70-kilometer distance,” he said.

Dönmez also added that the second pipeline will be transferred to Europe from Kırklareli’s Malkoçlar neighborhood, which is near the Bulgaria border.

European states are dependent on foreign countries regarding energy sources, according to Dönmez.

“They have been trying to provide energy security with reliable routes for years,” he said. Turkey, in this sense, became an important partner for Europe, he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey committed to Kanal Istanbul project

    Turkey committed to Kanal Istanbul project

  2. Turkish Cyprus condemns burning of its flag in Greek Cyprus

    Turkish Cyprus condemns burning of its flag in Greek Cyprus

  3. CHP leader blames economic problems amid recent mass suicides

    CHP leader blames economic problems amid recent mass suicides

  4. Turkey asks Germany to arrest, extradite YPG ringleader

    Turkey asks Germany to arrest, extradite YPG ringleader

  5. Veteran executive joins Turkey's automobile initiative

    Veteran executive joins Turkey's automobile initiative
Recommended
Nearly 143,000 houses sold in October

Nearly 143,000 houses sold in October
External debt stock at $121.3B in September

External debt stock at $121.3B in September
Veteran executive joins Turkeys automobile initiative

Veteran executive joins Turkey's automobile initiative
Turkish investors aim to increase trade with Iran to $30 billion

Turkish investors aim to increase trade with Iran to $30 billion
Aramco declares $1.71 trillion valuation in worlds biggest IPO

Aramco declares $1.71 trillion valuation in world's biggest IPO
Turkish center offers new way to settle trade disputes

Turkish center offers new way to settle trade disputes
WORLD Kim Jong Un supervises another N Korean military drill

Kim Jong Un supervises another N Korean military drill

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a parachuting drill of military sharpshooters and vowed to build an "invincible army,'' displaying more defiance even as the United States and South Korea called off their own exercises to create space for nuclear diplomacy.
ECONOMY Nearly 143,000 houses sold in October

Nearly 143,000 houses sold in October

Turkey saw 142,810 house sales in October with an annual drop of 2.5%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Nov. 18.
SPORTS Vettel, Leclerc summoned to explain collision

Vettel, Leclerc summoned to explain collision

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto has called drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc to a clear-the-air meeting after their collision wrecked the team's hopes at the Brazilian Grand Prix.  