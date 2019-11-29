Ankara to appoint envoys to 16 countries

  • November 29 2019 09:45:17

Ankara to appoint envoys to 16 countries

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey is set to appoint 16 new ambassadors, including to Jordan, North Macedonia and Turkmenistan, according to a presidential decree on Nov. 29.

According to the decree, 15 ambassadors were reassigned from their positions to the Foreign Ministry's headquarters in Ankara.

The new ambassadors will be appointed to 15 countries including Jordan, Guatemala, Turkmenistan, Algeria, Sri Lanka, Belarus, Estonia, Chad, Dominican Republic, Chile, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, North Macedonia and Gambia.

A new ambassador will also be appointed to Turkey's embassy in Gabon, which has been vacant.

 

