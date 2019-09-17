Ankara summit to add dimensions to Astana process: Erdoğan

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A trilateral summit in Ankara between Turkey, Russia, and Iran will add new dimensions to the Astana peace process for Syria, the Turkish president said on Sept. 16.

"I believe that the Ankara summit will bring a new dimension to Astana process," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters ahead of a trilateral meeting on Syria with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani.

Erdoğan said the Astana platform on Syria is a "unique attempt" to find effective solutions for Syria.

"We have to take more responsibility to ensure peace in Syria," he added.

“We agree completely on preserving Syria’s political unity, territorial integrity, protecting tranquility in the field, and finding a lasting political solution,” Erdoğan said.

He also said the three countries would carry the fight against terror to another level by “eliminating terrorists in Syria east of the Euphrates River.”

During the summit, Erdoğan said the presidents would discuss Idlib, Syria, developments east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria, and migration.

He added that Turkey stood with the Syrian people during the "most difficult and most painful" times.

Touching on an attack on Sept. 15 at a hospital in Aleppo, Erdoğan said this attack once again showed terrorism’s “brutal face.”

At least 12 civilians were killed and dozens injured in the car bomb attack in the town of Çobanbey in Syria's Aleppo province near the Turkish border.

Turkey, Russia, Iran support lasting solution in Syria

Rouhani, for his part, said that Iran believes that the Syrian crisis can only be solved through political means with the participation of the Syrian people.

“The U.S. presence in Syria is not legitimate, the U.S. forces must leave the region as soon as possible,” he added.

Turkey, Russia, and Iran have laid a foundation for a lasting solution in Syria, said Russian President Putin.

"The trilateral summit on Syria in the Astana format is the most effective mechanism to contribute to the resolution process in Syria," Putin said.

He also stressed that through the joint efforts of the three countries -- the guarantors of the Astana peace process -- stability was reached in Syrian lands, and the level of violence was reduced.

But he also remarked that the "situation in the Idlib, Syria de-escalation zone is troubling."

Putin also said the security problems in northeastern Syria should be solved on the basis of protecting the country's territorial integrity.

Turkey is hosting the fifth trilateral summit Monday with the participation of the Turkish, Russian and Iranian leaders in the Astana format, focusing on the turmoil in Syria.

Before the summit, Erdoğan met Putin and Rouhani in the Çankaya Palace in the capital Ankara.

Conflict displaces civilians

The summit aims to assess the latest developments in war-weary Syria -- the northwestern city of Idlib in particular -- ending the climate of conflict, ensuring the necessary conditions for the voluntary return of refugees, and achieving a lasting truce and political solution to the Syrian turmoil.

The Astana peace process to end the Syrian conflict was launched in January 2017 as the initiative of Turkey, Russia, and Iran. A total of 13 rounds were conducted in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

The zone is currently inhabited by about 4 million civilians, including hundreds of thousands of people displaced in recent years by regime forces from cities and towns throughout the war-weary country.

Erdoğan has warned that further aggression by the regime and allies might trigger an influx of millions of refugees to Turkey, which currently hosts over 3.6 million displaced Syrians, making Turkey world’s top refugee-hosting country.

Turkey, Russia, Iran back Syria's sovereignty

The leaders stressed a strong commitment to Syria's sovereignty in a joint statement following the trilateral meeting.

“The Presidents emphasized their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic as well as to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter,” read a joint statement released following the trilateral summit on Syria.

According to the statement, the leaders discussed the situation in northeastern Syria and “reviewed the developments following their last meeting in Sochi on Feb. 14, 2019 and reiterated their determination to enhance the trilateral coordination in light of their agreements.”

The Syrian conflict can only be resolved through “Syrian-led and Syrian-owned, UN-facilitated political process in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254,” the leaders stated.

The leaders also rejected all attempts to “create new realities” on the ground in Syria under the pretext of fighting terrorism, said the statement, likely referring to U.S. support for the terrorist YPG/PKK, ostensibly in order to fight ISIL.

"The PKK, and its extension the YPG/PYD, is the biggest threat to Syria's future. As long as the PKK/PYD presence in the country continues, neither Syria nor our region can find peace," Erdoğan said.

He added that Turkey's main aim is to ensure a "peace corridor" in northern Syria.

The statement also voiced their “determination to stand against separatist agendas aimed at undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria as well as threatening the national security of neighboring countries.”

'Fully implement Idlib agreement'

The presidents “reviewed in detail the situation in the Idlib de-escalation area and underscored the necessity to respect calm on the ground by fully implementing all agreements on Idlib, first and foremost the Memorandum of Sept. 17, 2018”.

Erdoğan said the rising tension in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib was one of the main topics of the meeting, mentioning the ongoing land and air operations in the province since April.

He said the attacks took casualties of almost 1,000 civilians and pushed hundreds of thousands of people to seek shelter in other countries.

Saying Ankara cannot ignore “a new tragedy” affecting 4 million people near its border, Erdoğan said such a development would affect not only Turkey but all of Europe.

“We stressed need for concrete measures to ensure the safety of civilians and military personnel of guarantor countries in the field,” Erdoğan added.

He said the leaders also discussed ongoing efforts for the establishment of calm in the field, providing conditions needed for the return of the refugees, and finding a lasting solution to the conflict in Syria.

On a committee to draw up a new constitution for Syria, Erdoğan said the summit will push the committee to start its work as soon as possible.

He said the countries need to focus on the safe and voluntary return of Syrians to their homeland.

“A peace corridor east of the Euphrates will be a protected port for the refugees. We believe that we can resettle at least 2 million Syrian brothers and sisters, who took refuge in our country, in this region,” Erdoğan said.

He added that if the corridor could be expanded to Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor and Raqqa provinces, the number of refugees returning to their country could reach over 3 million.

He also said Turkey is ready to undertake any responsibility for building new residential areas for the Syrians returning home.

The leaders also condemned the U.S. decision to recognize Syria's occupied Golan Heights as Israeli territory, which in addition to violating international law also threatens regional peace and security, according to the statement.