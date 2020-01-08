Ankara stands with Australia with bushfires raging

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu expressed Turkey’s support to Australia for the deadly bushfires that have ravished the country.

“My dear friend @MarisePayne, together w/Turkish people deeply saddened by #bushfires in your beautiful country. Sharing wholeheartedly your pain. Stand ready to provide all required assistance to deal with this devastating disaster,” Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Australia has been facing one of its worst bushfire season in history, with hundreds of homes, tens of facilities and more than 2,000 outbuildings destroyed.

The death toll from the fires reached 25 as the emergency continues.

Bushfires began in August and continues to rage in the summer months in the southern hemisphere.

The common bushfires this year started in the south, instead of the north, and have gutted about 10 million acres of land.