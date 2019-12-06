Ankara police seize over 20 tons of ethyl alcohol

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish police seized 24 tons of ethyl alcohol on Dec. 5 in an operation against bootleg liquor in the country’s capital Ankara.

In the operation, authorities arrested two suspects in a warehouse for involvement in the production of the liquor that would have been consumed at New Year’s celebrations.

Due to rising alcohol consumption, Turkish police increase operations and inspections around New Year’s Eve.

According to data from Turkey’s Interior Ministry, police and gendarmerie forces seized nearly 700,000 bottles and 1,500,000 liters (nearly 400,000 gallons) of bootleg liquor.

Bootleg liquor often causes death and serious permanent diseases.

