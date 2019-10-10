Ankara lashes out at condemnation of north Syria op

  October 10 2019

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's foreign minister on Oct. 10 criticized those who caused a humanitarian crisis in Yemen for condemning Turkey's operation in northern Syria, referring to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

"So many people starved to death in their siege. On what grounds do they defame Turkey and oppose Turkey's operation in northern Syria?" said Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, speaking to reporters.

"They killed so many people in Yemen and made them starve."

Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of arming the Houthi rebels, who overran much of Yemen in 2014, including the capital Sanaa.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia and its Sunni Arab allies launched a massive air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi gains in Yemen and supporting the country's pro-Saudi government.

 

Operation Peace Spring,

