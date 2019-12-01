Ankara knows whereabouts of key FETÖ terrorist

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey knows the whereabouts of a key FETÖ member, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Dec. 1.

“We know whereabouts of Adil Öksüz,” Süleyman Soylu said in a local TV program.

Soylu added that Turkey will continue its fight against terrorism both within and outside the country's border.

Adil Öksüz, a theology professor, is allegedly the “imam” of FETO members in the air force and a key link between U.S.-based FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen.

FETÖ orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.