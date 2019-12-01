Ankara knows whereabouts of key FETÖ terrorist

  • December 01 2019 11:28:00

Ankara knows whereabouts of key FETÖ terrorist

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Ankara knows whereabouts of key FETÖ terrorist

Turkey knows the whereabouts of a key FETÖ member, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Dec. 1.

“We know whereabouts of Adil Öksüz,” Süleyman Soylu said in a local TV program.

Soylu added that Turkey will continue its fight against terrorism both within and outside the country's border.

Adil Öksüz, a theology professor, is allegedly the “imam” of FETO members in the air force and a key link between U.S.-based FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen.

FETÖ orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan calls for cooperation, not conflict in Med Sea energy

    Erdoğan calls for cooperation, not conflict in Med Sea energy

  2. Turkey-Libya deal seen as a game-changer in east Med

    Turkey-Libya deal seen as a game-changer in east Med

  3. 3,500-year-old skull found in central Turkey

    3,500-year-old skull found in central Turkey

  4. Turkish defense giants to grow in 2019

    Turkish defense giants to grow in 2019

  5. 7 historical places to visit in Turkish Cyprus

    7 historical places to visit in Turkish Cyprus
Recommended
YPG/PKK terrorism targets civilians in northern Syria

YPG/PKK terrorism targets civilians in northern Syria

Cyber Shield 2019 to simulate malware, phishing attacks

Cyber Shield 2019 to simulate malware, phishing attacks
Turkeys top diplomat hails Spain as true friend

Turkey's top diplomat hails Spain as 'true friend'
Erdoğan calls for cooperation, not conflict in Med Sea energy

Erdoğan calls for cooperation, not conflict in Med Sea energy
Turkey no longer has energy security issues, says energy minister

Turkey no longer has energy security issues, says energy minister
Ankara hosts gathering to mark Palestine Solidarity Day

Ankara hosts gathering to mark Palestine Solidarity Day
WORLD Mexico: 14 killed in gunfight near US border

Mexico: 14 killed in gunfight near US border

More than a dozen people were killed in a gunfight between armed civilians and the Mexican security sources near the U.S. border in northern Mexico, according to local media on Dec. 1.
ECONOMY India plans to invest $1.39 trillion in infrastructure to spur economy

India plans to invest $1.39 trillion in infrastructure to spur economy

India will unveil a series of infrastructure projects this month as part of a plan to invest 100 trillion rupees ($1.39 trillion) in the sector over the next five years, the finance minister said on Nov. 30, in a push to improve the country’s economy.

SPORTS World Nomad Games to be held in Turkey

World Nomad Games to be held in Turkey

The Fourth World Nomad Games will be held next year in Turkey's northwestern province Bursa, said Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu.