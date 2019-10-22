Ankara issues travel warning for Lebanon over mass protests

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey issued a warning on Oct. 21 to its citizens traveling to Lebanon over mass protests in the country.

Local and inter-city roads and roads leading to the airport could be blocked by protests, said the Foreign Ministry in a statement.

It urged the public to take this into account “when considering visits to Lebanon for trade, tourism, or other purposes," it said.

People should also closely follow the social media accounts of Turkish Embassy in Beirut, it said.

Anti-government protests, fueled by deteriorating economic conditions and anger over government corruption and failures, have rocked Lebanon since Oct. 17.

Lebanon suffers from high unemployment, slow growth, and one of the highest debt ratios in the world.