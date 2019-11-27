Ankara introduces new cycle track project

  November 27 2019

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
A bicycle track project was inaugurated on Nov. 27 in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Mayor Mansur Yavaş said construction of the track will begin in three months.

It will have six routes spread over 53.7 kilometers (33 miles).

He said there were eight universities, two industrial zones, over 20 public institutions, more than 30 schools, sports complexes, hospitals and many parks on the route.

Yavaş said the project is intended to end in a year and that they have already built bicycle channels on the stairs of the subway stations and put bicycle transport apparatus in the wagons.

