Ankara hosts Taiwan Night

  • July 27 2019 11:09:00

Ankara hosts Taiwan Night

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Ankara hosts Taiwan Night

Protesters in Hong Kong who are resisting the government’s move to legalize extradition to mainland China received solidarity and support on July 26 at a musical evening in Turkey.

The Taiwanese mission in Ankara hosted “Taiwan Night- Melody for Freedom”, which was dedicated to the people of Hong Kong and “East Turkistan."

Popular pianist Kai-yin Huang performed classical and modern music along with Turkish singer Mert Özdemir.

Taiwan Night is dedicated to people of our neighbor Hong Kong. We admire their effort to protect their own basic human rights, freedom and democracy,” said Yaser Tai-hsiang Cheng, head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Mission in Ankara.

Hong Kong, an autonomous region under China’s control since 1997, has been witnessing unprecedented demonstrations since early June after the government of Chief Executive Carrie Lam moved to pass an amendment to the extradition law to legalize extradition of even suspects to mainland China, Macao and Taiwan.

Hong Kong and Macao are autonomous regions under Chinese rule, while Taiwan is what China calls a ‘breakaway province."

Hong Kong witnessed million marches and some incidents of violence.

Several people were arrested and some fled to Taiwan, fearing persecution for attacks on Hong Kong’s Legislative Council building and the Chinese government’s liaison office.

The Lam government dropped the bill and declared it “dead” but is yet to formally withdraw it.

Last Monday, Taiwan called for holding “democratic” elections in Hong Kong.

“It’s sad to see the rule of law eroding & the divide between the people & the government widening in #HongKong. The way forward is genuine democratic elections, not violence in the streets & #MTR stations. The freedom & #HumanRights of the people must be protected!” Joseph Wu, Taiwan’s foreign
minister, said in a Twitter post, expressing support for the embattled people of Hong Kong.

Yaser added that the event was dedicated to “brothers and sistersof East Turkistan [Xinjiang] who are held in so-called re-education camps."

The Xinjiang region is home to 13 million Uighurs. The Turkic Muslim group, which makes up around 45% of Xinjiang’s population, has long accused Chinese authorities of cultural, religious and economic discrimination.

The event was jointly held by Rotary Club of Ankara International.

Taiwan, Turkey, Ankara

MOST POPULAR

  1. Greece offers Turkey 'olive branch': Greek FM

    Greece offers Turkey 'olive branch': Greek FM

  2. Turkey vows to destroy terror corridor in N Syria regardless of US talks

    Turkey vows to destroy terror corridor in N Syria regardless of US talks

  3. Turkish armored vehicle 'Hızır' scores first exports

    Turkish armored vehicle 'Hızır' scores first exports

  4. US wants Turkey not to activate S-400, says Pompeo

    US wants Turkey not to activate S-400, says Pompeo

  5. Erdoğan vows ‘utterly different’ AKP by 2023

    Erdoğan vows ‘utterly different’ AKP by 2023
Recommended
Turkey retorts UN resolution on Cyprus peacekeeping

Turkey retorts UN resolution on Cyprus' peacekeeping

Trump says he does not blame Turkey for S-400 system

Trump says he does not blame Turkey for S-400 system

Abducted Turkish contractors in good health: Sources

Abducted Turkish contractors in good health: Sources
Belarusian diplomat shot over dispute: Turkish FM

Belarusian diplomat shot over dispute: Turkish FM

Turkey not satisfied with US proposal on safe zone in Syria: Turkish FM

Turkey not satisfied with US proposal on safe zone in Syria: Turkish FM
Former Turkish bankers appeal hearing set for October

Former Turkish banker's appeal hearing set for October

WORLD Nigerian police say no ransom paid for Turkish hostages

Nigerian police say no ransom paid for Turkish hostages

No ransom was paid for the release of four Turkish hostages held for a week by a gang of armed men in Nigeria’s Kwara State, police said on July 26.

ECONOMY Trade with Russia should reach $100B: Minister

Trade with Russia should reach $100B: Minister

Turkey and Russia's bilateral trade should reach the target jointly adopted by the two countries' leaders of $100 billion "as soon as possible", the Turkish trade minister said on July 26.
SPORTS Skateboarders stoked to send sport to greater heights at Games

Skateboarders stoked to send sport to greater heights at Games

In exactly a year from July 26, skateboarding will make its Olympic bow at the Tokyo 2020 Games with top skaters hoping the global exposure will help take the sport to the next level of popularity.