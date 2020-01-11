Ankara expects Moscow to convince Haftar for cease-fire

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey expects Russia to convince Libya's renegade general Khalifa Haftar for a cease-fire, the country's foreign minister said on Jan. 11.

"Turkey's expectation from its Russian friends is to convince general Khalifa Haftar for a cease-fire in Libya based on what was agreed upon by the Turkish and Russian presidents," said Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, speaking at a joint news conference with his Ghanaian counterpart Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in Istanbul.

On Jan. 8, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin urged a cease-fire in Libya by Jan. 12 following a meeting in Istanbul.

The UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli welcomed the call for cease-fire while Haftar rejected the call.

When it comes to a political solution, Turkey has no problem with dialogue with anyone, including Haftar, Cavuşoğlu said, but firstly Haftar will have to abide by the cease-fire.

On April 4, Haftar launched an offensive to capture the capital Tripoli from GNA. According to the UN, over a thousand people have been killed since the start of the operation and more than 5,000 injured.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and the other in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.