Ankara deports two foreign nationals to Netherlands for terror links

  • December 29 2019 12:02:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey deported two foreign terrorist fighters back to their countries, the Netherlands, the Interior Ministry said on Dec. 28.

In a statement, the ministry said that Turkey continues extraditing foreign terrorists.

The statement did not specify which terror group the fighters belonged to, but in recent months it has been stressing the return of ISIL terrorists.

A Dutch origin foreign terrorist fighter who was deported from Turkey was arrested in the Netherlands, authorities said.

The public prosecutor's office said in a statement the female terrorist, who crossed into Turkey from Syria, was arrested in Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

The 28-year-old woman was with her 4-year-old daughter, the statement said.

She went to Syria in 2013 and in October she applied to the Netherlands Embassy in Ankara to return to her home country.

The child was taken to a Child Protection Institution

Since Nov. 11, Turkey deported more than 110 foreign terrorists after Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu announced captured ISIL terrorists would be extradited.

The issue of handling of ISIL members and their families detained in Syria -- including foreign members of the terror group -- has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be repatriated to their countries of origin, while several European countries have refused, saying the terrorists were denationalized.

