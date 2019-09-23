Anastasiades' speech is far from political equality: TRNC President

The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Sept. 22 said that his Greek Cypriot counterpart’s speech in London was far from an understanding of partnership in political equality.   

“Political equality and effective participation are now an established U.N. parameter and are among the past consensus,” said Mustafa Akıncı on social media.  

“Implying Turkish Cypriots’ long-standing demand as Turkey’s imposition works for Anastasiades,” Akıncı said.  

“We have various challenges and we continue to struggle against them,” he added.  

Akıncı said that he will meet the U.N. Secretary General to protect the Turkish Cypriots' right to exist in equality, freedom and security, protecting their identity on the basis of international law.  

Akıncı also said he will inform his people with more details before his flight to New York on Monday in a press conference to be held at 0815 a.m. (0515 GMT) at Lefkosa's Ercan International Airport. 

Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades said on Sept. 22 that he will not engage in any dialogue until Turkey stops “provocations” according to Greek Cypriot local newspaper Cyprus Mail.

In 1974, following a coup aiming at Cyprus’ annexation by Greece, Ankara had to intervene as a guarantor power. In 1983, the TRNC was founded.  

The decades since then have seen several attempts to resolve the dispute, all ending in failure. The latest one, held with the participation of the guarantor countries -- Turkey, Greece, and the U.K. -- ended in 2017 in Switzerland.

Çavuşoğlu meet Turkish Cypriot counterpart in New York

Meanwhile, Turkey’s foreign minister on Sept. 22 met with his Turkish Cypriot counterpart in New York.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Kudret Özersay -- who arrived in New York to attend 74th session of U.N. General Assembly -- discussed bilateral relations and recent developments in the region.

Çavuşoğlu reiterated Turkey’s support to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), according to the diplomatic sources.

No further details of the meeting were provided.

