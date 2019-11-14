Anadolu Efes to face Russia's Zenit

  • November 14 2019 00:39:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's Anadolu Efes will take on Russia's Zenit on Nov. 14 in the eighth round match of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019/20 regular season.

The match will be played at 20.30 local time at Istanbul's Sinan Erdem Dome.

Anadolu Efes are at the fifth spot, winning five of seven matches as they lost two games against the Spanish basketball giants Barcelona and Greek basketball powerhouse Panathinaikos.

Anadolu Efes' opponent Zenit are currently at the 16th position, having two wins with their poor form.

In the seventh round match of EuroLeague on Nov. 7, Zenit lost to another Russian team Khimki 87-73, while Anadolu Efes defeated Greek side Olympiacos 86-67 at Friendship Stadium in Piraeus.

Anadolu Efes will play their 666th game in Europe against Zenit, which will be their first ever match against the Russian club.

Round 8 matches are as follows: 

Khimki (Russia) - AX Armani Exchange Milan (Italy)

Anadolu Efes (Turkey) - Zenit (Russia)

Panathinaikos (Greece) - ALBA Berlin (Germany)

Baskonia (Spain) - Maccabi FOX (Israel)

Real Madrid (Spain) - Barcelona (Spain)

