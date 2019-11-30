Anadolu Efes' Shane Larkin breaks all-time EuroLeague record

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Anadolu Efes star Shane Larkin broke a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague record by scoring the most points in a single game on Nov. 29.

The American-born Larking netted 49 points against Bayern Munich to set the record against Bayern Munich in Round 11 as Anadolu Efes won the basketball game 104-75 at Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul.

"I really don't know what to say right now," Larkin said afterwards.



"Tonight was one of those nights where you make your first couple of shots and the rim looks like the ocean. I'm just really grateful for this moment. This is truly a blessing, for sure," he added.

Anadolu Efes improved to 9-2 in the EuroLeague with the victory.

The previous record for points in a game was 41, held by Montepaschi Siena guard Bobby Brown (2013), Efes Pilsen center Kaspars Kambala (2002), Carlton Myers from PAF Bologna (2001) and Peristeri's Alphonso Ford (2001).