Anadolu Efes' Shane Larkin breaks all-time EuroLeague record

  • November 30 2019 11:31:33

Anadolu Efes' Shane Larkin breaks all-time EuroLeague record

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Anadolu Efes Shane Larkin breaks all-time EuroLeague record

Anadolu Efes star Shane Larkin broke a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague record by scoring the most points in a single game on Nov. 29.

The American-born Larking netted 49 points against Bayern Munich to set the record against Bayern Munich in Round 11 as Anadolu Efes won the basketball game 104-75 at Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul.

"I really don't know what to say right now," Larkin said afterwards.

"Tonight was one of those nights where you make your first couple of shots and the rim looks like the ocean. I'm just really grateful for this moment. This is truly a blessing, for sure," he added.

Anadolu Efes improved to 9-2 in the EuroLeague with the victory.

The previous record for points in a game was 41, held by Montepaschi Siena guard Bobby Brown (2013), Efes Pilsen center Kaspars Kambala (2002), Carlton Myers from PAF Bologna (2001) and Peristeri's Alphonso Ford (2001).

MOST POPULAR

  1. Check your ‘brain death’ first, Erdoğan urges Macron on NATO

    Check your ‘brain death’ first, Erdoğan urges Macron on NATO

  2. Istanbul’s landmark club reopens as a hotel

    Istanbul’s landmark club reopens as a hotel

  3. Greek Cypriots use Cyprus talks to drive Turkey into corner: Turkish Cypriot FM

    Greek Cypriots use Cyprus talks to drive Turkey into corner: Turkish Cypriot FM

  4. Turkey-Libya deal seen as a game-changer in east Med

    Turkey-Libya deal seen as a game-changer in east Med

  5. Windstorm hits Istanbul, northern Aegean

    Windstorm hits Istanbul, northern Aegean
Recommended
Euro 2020 draw: Who could Turkey face

Euro 2020 draw: Who could Turkey face?
Fenerbahçe minus stars topple Russias Khimki

Fenerbahçe minus stars topple Russia's Khimki
Beşiktaş beat Slovan Bratislava with late penalty

Beşiktaş beat Slovan Bratislava with late penalty
Başakşehir eyes victory to advance in Europa League

Başakşehir eyes victory to advance in Europa League
Turkey to face Czechia, Uruguay in Olympic quals

Turkey to face Czechia, Uruguay in Olympic quals
Club Brugges late equalizer shocks Galatasaray

Club Brugge's late equalizer shocks Galatasaray

WORLD Second round of Syria talks end with failure to get agenda

Second round of Syria talks end with failure to get agenda

UN Special Envoy for Syria says constitutional committee talks thwarted by consensus failure on agenda

ECONOMY Turkey could achieve greater stability in 2020: Fitch

Turkey could achieve greater stability in 2020: Fitch

Turkey could experience greater stability in 2020, said the credit ratings agency Fitch on Nov. 19.
SPORTS Euro 2020 draw: Who could Turkey face

Euro 2020 draw: Who could Turkey face?

The UEFA EURO 2020 finals draw will be held in Bucharest, Romania at 8.00 p.m. local time on Nov. 30.