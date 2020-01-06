Anadolu Efes lead Turkish basketball league's first half

  • January 06 2020 09:48:19

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Anadolu Efes toppled Pınar Karşıyaka 82-80 in Sunday's ING Basketball Süper Lig clash to lead the Turkish division's first half.

The Istanbul club -- leading the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague -- earned their 14th win in the regular season, after a Shane Larkin layup with 8 seconds to go in the overtime.

Larkin scored 21 points for his team in the away game held in the western province of Izmir.

Tony Taylor of Pınar Karşıyaka was the home team's top scorer with 17 points.

Following this win, Anadolu Efes topped the ING Basketball Süper Lig's first half with 14-1 win/loss record.

Pınar Karşıyaka are still one of the title contenders. The Izmir team won 12 games but lost three.

Fenerbahce Beko from Istanbul came third with 12 wins in 15 weeks.

Week 15 results:

Galatasaray Doğa Sigorta - Gaziantep Basketbol: 96-84

OGM Ormanspor - Beşiktaş Sompo Sigorta: 72-80

Bahçeşehir Koleji - Türk Telekom: 72-87

TOFAŞ - Arel Universitesi Büyükçekmece Basketbol: 110-68

Fenerbahçe Beko - Frutti Extra Bursaspor: 86-83

Darüşşafaka Tekfen - Teksüt Bandırma: 96-88

Pınar Karşıyaka - Anadolu Efes: 80-82

Meksa Yatırım Afyon Belediyespor - Sigortam.net İTÜ Basket: 96-73

 

