Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahçe 81-73 in Istanbul derby

  • December 13 2019 10:13:55

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Anadolu Efes beat their city rivals Fenerbahçe Beko 81-73 in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Dec. 12 as they manage to get their first European road win over Fenerbahçe after 24 years.

In the game at Ülker Sports Arena, Fenerbahçe's home turf, Anadolu Efes extended winning streak to 7 games.

Krunoslav Simon, Shane Larkin and Sertac Sanli led Anadolu Efes to victory over Fenerbahçe.

The Croatian small forward Simon produced 22 points and 9 rebounds, becoming the highest scorer in the game.

Two more players scored double-digit points for the away team: Larkin scored 20 points and Sanli played with 15 points.

For the losing side, Derrick Williams scored 16 points and Nando de Colo helped his team with 13 points.

Following this game, Anadolu Efes had 11th win, while Fenerbahçe got 8th loss in EuroLeague so far.

Anadolu Efes' latest European away win over Fenerbahçe was on Jan.16, 1996, with 98-65 in Korac Cup. 

Other results:

Khimki Moscow Region (Russia) - Alba Berlin (Germany): 104 87

Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) - Baskonia (Spain): 64-72

Maccabi FOX (Israel) - CSKA Moscow (Russia): 90-80

