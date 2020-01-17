Anadolu Agency reporter back in Turkey after detention in Egypt

  • January 17 2020 09:21:00

Anadolu Agency reporter back in Turkey after detention in Egypt

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Anadolu Agency reporter back in Turkey after detention in Egypt

One of Anadolu Agency's four employees detained in Egypt earlier this week has arrived back in Turkey, the agency's director said on Jan. 17.

Hilmi Balcı said he felt the support of his nation and government while being held in Egypt, expressing his gratitude to the country's president, foreign minister and communications director, as well as Anadolu Agency's Director General Şenol Kazancı, for their efforts.

"This has come to the best possible result in a short time and I have returned to my motherland," Balcı said.

On Jan. 14 evening, Egyptian police raided the Cairo office of Anadolu Agency and detained four employees, including Balcı.

Egyptian police raid Turkish state-run news agency in Cairo
Egyptian police raid Turkish state-run news agency in Cairo

The whereabouts of the remaining three remain unknown.

Turkey and the international community condemned the raid and called for the immediate release of the reporters.

Kazancı said he expects the agency's remaining employees will be released soon.

Turkey's political relations with Egypt have remained rocky since 2013, when Mohamed Morsi -- Egypt's first freely elected president and a Muslim Brotherhood leader -- was ousted in a bloody military coup.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to keep backing legitimate Libyan gov’t: Turkish president

    Turkey to keep backing legitimate Libyan gov’t: Turkish president

  2. Ankara says E Med Gas Forum 'far from reality'

    Ankara says E Med Gas Forum 'far from reality'

  3. Historic Virgin Mary Church reopens as library

    Historic Virgin Mary Church reopens as library

  4. Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates 75 bps

    Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates 75 bps

  5. New walking tour app spotlights multicultural Istanbul

    New walking tour app spotlights multicultural Istanbul
Recommended
Turkey releases images of alleged Ghosn accomplices

Turkey releases images of alleged Ghosn accomplices
Turkey launches Operation Kapan-4 Mava in its southeast

Turkey launches Operation Kapan-4 Mava in its southeast
Body of missing man found in southern Turkey

Body of missing man found in southern Turkey
FETÖ cult member defrauds US army of more than $23 mln

FETÖ cult member defrauds US army of more than $23 mln
Turkey deports foreign terrorist to Denmark

Turkey deports foreign terrorist to Denmark
Turkish, US officials discuss Libya, Syria

Turkish, US officials discuss Libya, Syria
3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Syria

3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Syria
WORLD Haftar seeks support in Greece

Haftar seeks support in Greece

The commander of forces fighting the U.N.-supported government in war-torn Libya has begun meetings in Athens.
ECONOMY Short-term foreign debt stock reaches $114.6 bln

Short-term foreign debt stock reaches $114.6 bln

Turkey's central bank on Jan. 17 reported that the country's short-term external debt stock amounted to $114.6 billion as of the end of November 2019.
SPORTS EuroLeague: Barcelona stun Fenerbahçe Beko in Istanbul

EuroLeague: Barcelona stun Fenerbahçe Beko in Istanbul

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko suffered a frustrating home loss to Barcelona on Jan. 17 that ended the Istanbul club's three-game winning streak in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.