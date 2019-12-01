Amphora tombs found in sunken city

  • December 01 2019 16:07:40

Amphora tombs found in sunken city

ELAZIĞ
Amphora tombs found in sunken city

Amphora tombs have been found in the 4,000-year-old sunken city of Elazığ’s Hazar Lake, Turkey’s second largest tectonic lake.

It is known that the sunken city, which is believed to have been inundated with an earthquake in the 1890’s and whose history dates back 4,000 years, contains traces of many periods.

Underwater cultural heritage instructor trainer Nizam Kaya conducted a research that lasted for a month in the sunken city, which also applied to UNESCO for admission to the World Heritage List.

During the research, the 1.5-kilometer fortification wall, previously identified from the top of the water, was also viewed.

The cracks in the city walls, believed to have occurred during earthquakes, were also clearly exposed.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan calls for cooperation, not conflict in Med Sea energy

    Erdoğan calls for cooperation, not conflict in Med Sea energy

  2. Turkey's top diplomat hails Spain as 'true friend'

    Turkey's top diplomat hails Spain as 'true friend'

  3. Turkey-Libya deal seen as a game-changer in east Med

    Turkey-Libya deal seen as a game-changer in east Med

  4. 3,500-year-old skull found in central Turkey

    3,500-year-old skull found in central Turkey

  5. Ankara knows whereabouts of key FETÖ terrorist

    Ankara knows whereabouts of key FETÖ terrorist
Recommended
Istanbul exhibit to highlight ancient city Sagalassos

Istanbul exhibit to highlight ancient city Sagalassos
History or myth, aged coin shows Paris of Troy

History or myth, aged coin shows Paris of Troy
Pussycat Dolls announce reunion tour 10 years after split

Pussycat Dolls announce reunion tour 10 years after split
Bollywood #MeToo accused back at work

Bollywood #MeToo accused back at work
Rare caracal under treatment

Rare caracal under treatment
Endless Arms of flamenco on Istanbul stage

'Endless Arms' of flamenco on Istanbul stage
WORLD Mexico: 14 killed in gunfight near US border

Mexico: 14 killed in gunfight near US border

More than a dozen people were killed in a gunfight between armed civilians and the Mexican security sources near the U.S. border in northern Mexico, according to local media on Dec. 1.
ECONOMY Online sales jump 45 pct on Black Friday

Online sales jump 45 pct on Black Friday

A total of 2.3 million items were sold on Turkey’s online shopping platforms on Black Friday, pointing to a strong 45 percent rise compared with a year ago, according to data from Related Digital.
SPORTS World Nomad Games to be held in Turkey

World Nomad Games to be held in Turkey

The Fourth World Nomad Games will be held next year in Turkey's northwestern province Bursa, said Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu.