Almost all masjids, graveyards of Kos island ruined: Association

  • August 05 2019 15:34:06

Almost all masjids, graveyards of Kos island ruined: Association

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Almost all masjids, graveyards of Kos island ruined: Association

A Turkish cultural association said on Aug. 5 that almost all mosques and graveyards on Greece’s Kos (Istankoy) island were “ruined” and closed to worship.

The Rhodes, Kos and the Dodecanese Turks Culture and Solidarity Association urged Greece to respect the freedom of religion of the Kos Turkish community prior to the Eid-al Adha (Muslim feast of sacrifice) festival.

The organization’s president, Mustafa Kaymakçı, said in a written statement that the Algerian Gazi Hasan Pasha (Lonca) Mosque has yet to be repaired following a 2017 earthquake that damaged the structure.

Founded by Turks who migrated from Rhodes and Kos to Turkey, the association is based in the western province of Izmir on the Turkish Aegean coast.

Kaymakçı said that shops under the mosque - which were owned by the Kos Muslim Foundation Properties Management - were also damaged.

He underlined that another mosque in Germe (Platini) village on the island was damaged due to the earthquake. However, the restoration of the mosque was not permitted with local Muslims forced to use its courtyard for their daily prayers.

Masjids, tombs and graveyards of Kos are neglected and almost all are ruined,” he stressed.
Kaymakçı said that places for worship and other pious endowments on Kos are normally run by the Kos Muslim Foundation Properties Management.

“However, Greece makes the foundations bankrupt,” he said, adding that Athens forced the foundations sell their properties despite international agreements.

Muslim pious endowments in the Western Thrace region of Greece as well as Rhodes and Kos are part of the heritage of the Ottoman era, and are today administered by people appointed by Athens.
Kaymakçı said that 34 acres of land on Kos belonging to a Muslim foundation were recently sold to a tourism company well below its real price.

Similarly, more than 70 parcels - also Muslim foundation properties - had previously been sold to municipalities, he said.

Kaymakçı added that the properties of Muslim foundation in Rhodes island were also sold in the same way.

“We request Greece end assimilation policies which have been applied to Turks on the islands and to respect the freedom of religion and worship of the Kos Turk society prior to feast of sacrifice,” he said.

Rhodes and Kos islands are home to a 6,000 Muslim-Turkish minority.

Rhodes, Kos, Masjids

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan warns of cross-border op into east of Euphrates

    Erdoğan warns of cross-border op into east of Euphrates

  2. EU can’t act as court on E Med: Turkish FM

    EU can’t act as court on E Med: Turkish FM

  3. Turkish, US officials meet for talks on Syria safe zone

    Turkish, US officials meet for talks on Syria safe zone

  4. Turkey urgently needs a political ethics law

    Turkey urgently needs a political ethics law

  5. Annual inflation rate in July at 16.65%

    Annual inflation rate in July at 16.65%
Recommended
Hotel to open in ski center in Hakkari

Hotel to open in ski center in Hakkari
Fake hotel website fraudsters arrested

Fake hotel website fraudsters arrested
Lonely man turns islet to blooming paradise

Lonely man turns islet to blooming paradise
Dog takes first steps with new wheels

Dog takes first steps with new wheels
EU can’t act as court on E Med: Turkish FM

EU can’t act as court on E Med: Turkish FM
Turkey-based Syria TV reaches out to region

Turkey-based Syria TV reaches out to region
WORLD Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Turkey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Turkey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a two-day-visit to Turkey on Aug. 7, according to a written statement from Ukraine's presidency on Aug. 5.
ECONOMY Public banks provide $307 mln in loans to some 12,000 firms

Public banks provide $307 mln in loans to some 12,000 firms

Three state-owned banks, namely Ziraat, Halkbank and Vakıfbank, have provided a total of 1.7 billion Turkish Liras worth of loans to 11,500 local firms under the financing package named “İVME” (advanced, productive, indigenous, industry) as of end-July.
SPORTS Golf-mad Japan salutes Smiling Cinderella

Golf-mad Japan salutes 'Smiling Cinderella'

Japan on Aug. 5 hailed a fairytale finish for Hinako Shibuno, the 20-year-old golf sensation known as “Smiling Cinderella” who was crowned the surprise winner at the British Open.