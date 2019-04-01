AKP to object to invalid votes

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's ruling party said on April 1 it will object to invalid votes and irregularities in the capital Ankara during local elections.

"We have identified invalid votes and irregularities in most of the 12,158 polling stations in Ankara," Fatih Şahin, general secretary of Justice and Development (AK) Party, said after March 31 polls.

"We will use our legal rights to the fullest, and we will not allow the will of our citizens to be altered in Ankara," Şahin said on Twitter.

The same move is expected for Istanbul and eastern province of Iğdır, according to state-run Anadolu Agency.