AKP deputy chair responds to ex-minister’s remarks

  • November 27 2019 16:06:57

AKP deputy chair responds to ex-minister’s remarks

ISTANBUL
AKP deputy chair responds to ex-minister’s remarks

 

Ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) deputy chairman Mahir Ünal has responded to remarks made by former Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan is preparing to launch a new political party in a rare interview.

Babacan, who resigned from the AKP in July, was interviewed on private broadcaster Habertürk on Nov. 26 after a long break where he criticized the policies of his former party.

Ünal stated that the AKP is both stable and has solved the most fundamental problems in Turkey after coming to power and described the AKP as a political movement that approached the issue of solving “the terror problem.”

Ex-minister Babacan says new party to be launched by late December
Ex-minister Babacan says new party to be launched by late December

Referring to previous remarks of Erdoğan, who said, “Those who got off the train, cannot come back,” Ünal said, “We have seen what arguments put forward by those who got off.”

“So you don’t mention July 15 [ 2016 coup attempt] and terrorism at all, you don’t mention changes in the EU, you don’t interpret the region, you will not say anything new about foreign policy, [but] you say that you have developed a new language. There is no such a thing like that,” Ünal said on a television program on private broadcaster NTV on Nov. 27.

Ünal said that it is not possible to find anything remarkable in Babacan's statements, adding that Babacan “defends the outdated neoliberal theses.”

“As the AKP, we will continue on our path. I don't see this as an issue that we need to talk about,” Ünal added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Atlas Global suspends flights

    Atlas Global suspends flights

  2. Erdoğan calls for support to Albania amid quake

    Erdoğan calls for support to Albania amid quake

  3. Greek Cyprus’ APOEL appeals to UEFA to oust Turkish referees

    Greek Cyprus’ APOEL appeals to UEFA to oust Turkish referees

  4. Erdoğan urges use of Turkish lira instead of dollar

    Erdoğan urges use of Turkish lira instead of dollar

  5. Turkey says Syria op to continue until goals met

    Turkey says Syria op to continue until goals met
Recommended
Ex-minister Babacan says new party to be launched by late December

Ex-minister Babacan says new party to be launched by late December
Early election rumors aim to set ‘virtual’ agenda: MHP

Early election rumors aim to set ‘virtual’ agenda: MHP
CHP leader thanks mayors over transparency, savings

CHP leader thanks mayors over transparency, savings
Presidential office refutes claim that Erdoğan met CHP member

Presidential office refutes claim that Erdoğan met CHP member

HDP calls for early poll

HDP calls for early poll
CHP leader critical of Erdoğan for Trump’s letter

CHP leader critical of Erdoğan for Trump’s letter

WORLD New EU Commission chief promises ambitious agenda

New EU Commission chief promises ambitious agenda

The EU Commission President said on Noc. 27 that her ambitious agenda at the head of the European Union's executive will center on the "existential issue'' of battling climate change.
ECONOMY Gov’t vows to bring inflation down to single digits

Gov’t vows to bring inflation down to single digits

Turkey’s inflation will permanently come down to single digits with appropriate measures to be taken to meet this target, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak has said.
SPORTS Turkey to face Czechia, Uruguay in Olympic quals

Turkey to face Czechia, Uruguay in Olympic quals

Turkey to take part in tournament in Victoria with Czech Republic, Uruguay, Greece, China and Canada