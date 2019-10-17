Turkish Cypriot leader Akıncı files complaint against death threats

  • October 17 2019 17:50:00

ISTANBUL
Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akıncı filed a criminal complaint with Turkish Cypriot prosecutor’s office and General Directorate of Turkish Cypriot Police on Oct. 17 against people who made death threats against him and his family on social media,” according to a statement released by his office.

“Both organizations were asked to take necessary measures against those who threaten Akıncı with death,” said in the statement.

Criminal complaint file, consisting of social media posts containing death and violence threats, was shared with Turkish Cypriot Attorney General Behiç Öztürk, according to the statement.

"We will work with all our sensitivity," Turkish Cypriot Attorney General Behiç Öztürk said.

Mustafa Akıncı’s remarks about Operation Peace Spring sparked major controversy in Turkey and in Turkish Cyprus.

Akıncı took to Facebook on Oct. 12 night to address criticism at home and in Turkey about his silence with regard to Turkey’s military operation.

“Even though we called the offensive in 1974 Operation Peace, it was a war and blood was spilled. Now, even if we say Operation Peace Spring, what is being spilled is not water, it is blood. For this reason, it is my greatest wish that dialogue and diplomacy come into play as soon as possible,” Akıncı wrote on Facebook. Akıncı was referring to Turkey’s Cyprus Peace Operation in 1974.

Akıncı said he had lost his friends like many others during 1974’s offensive and learned what war means from experience.

In 1974, following a coup aiming at Cyprus’ annexation by Greece, Ankara intervened as a guarantor power. In 1983, the Turkish Cyprus was founded.

