Air, sea, land traffic disrupted in Istanbul due to fog

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Heavy fog has disrupted air and ferry services, halted traffic as well in Turkey’s largest city Istanbul on Nov. 18.

In a statement, Istanbul Governorate said air traffic returned to normal after disruption at 06:39 a.m. local time [0339GMT] due to thick fog at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, on the Asian side.

Some ferry services were also canceled due to foggy weather.

Poor visibility caused difficulties for drivers especially in the city’s TEM and D100 highways.