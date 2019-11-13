Ahmet Altan re-arrested a week after his release

ISTANBUL

Novelist and former editor-in-chief of Taraf newspaper Ahmet Altan, who was convicted of "aiding" FETÖ, was detained at his home in Istanbul after a court sustained an objection to his release and revoked the release order on Nov. 12.



Altan was released from Silivri Prison following his retrial for “aiding” FETÖ, the group which orchestrated the July 15, 2016 defeated coup attempt.

Before his release, the 69-year-old had been in jail since he was arrested on Sept. 23, 2016, as part of the investigation launched into the coup attempt.

Altan smiled and waved as he was driven away by counter-terrorism police officers after being taken from his home in Istanbul, video and photos published by Turkish media showed.

He was taken to Istanbul police headquarters after a hospital check-up, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.