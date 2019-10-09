Abusive father detained after violence video goes viral

ISTANBUL

An abusive father in the metropolis Istanbul was detained on Oct. 9, after a video of him beating up his 19-year-old daughter went viral on social media.

He was transferred to court after procedures at the police department concluded.

The incident took place when the 19-year-old girl, identified only as Tuğba A., filed a complaint with Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district police department, saying she was battered by her father, local media reported.

The young girl also submitted an evidence of her father’s abuse, a video footage of the violence, which also went viral on social media, stirring public outrage.

The father, identified as Muzaffer A., was detained. He was taken into interrogation, while the young girl was taken to a doctor.

After the violence she has been subjected to, bruises were detected on certain parts of her body. Her two teeth were also broken, according to local media.

“We are all deeply affected by the images of Tuğba being subjected to violence. Violence is unacceptable, no matter where or from whom it comes. We, as the ministry, are in touch with Tuğba. The social study process is ongoing. We will closely follow the legal dimension of the incident,” Family Minister Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk said in a tweet.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the incident.