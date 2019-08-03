883-year-old inscriptions found in eastern Turkey

  • August 03 2019 12:27:58

883-year-old inscriptions found in eastern Turkey

BİTLİS-Anadolu Agency
883-year-old inscriptions found in eastern Turkey

Searching through an ancient fortress in the eastern province of Bitlis, Turkish students have uncovered inscriptions dating back nearly 900 years.

The 883-year-old inscriptions as well 5,000-year-old pieces of ceramic pottery were uncovered by postgraduate archaeologists working at the site with the permission of Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The excavations started in July in the Ahlat district, also known as “Kubbetül-İslam,” located in the eastern Bitlis province.

During the exploration, the students were able to date parts of the fortress in the Old City of Ahlat and the ancient inscription back to the dynasty of Shah-Armens, centuries ago in Anatolia, around the same time the Seljuk Turks were carving out an empire.

The Turkmen Shah-Armens or Ahlatshahs rulers, centered on the northwestern shore of Lake Van, reigned between 11th and 12th centuries.

Mehmet Kulaz, who heads the Ahlat excavations, told Anadolu Agency that people lived in parts of the fortress 5,000 years ago, according to findings from their digs.

Kulaz, who also heads the Fine Arts department at eastern Van’s Yuzuncu Yil University, said that they found numerous pieces of ceramics around the fortress, at the bottom of the fortress’s walls, and on the surface.

He added that the fortress was home to various historic civilizations and was rich with the remnants of long-ago cultures, now lost to the sands of time.

Turkey, bitlis, Excavations, ahlat

MOST POPULAR

  1. Varosha to become tourist attraction

    Varosha to become tourist attraction

  2. Real Madrid v. Fenerbahçe: Goals galore in Munich

    Real Madrid v. Fenerbahçe: Goals galore in Munich

  3. Syrian population makes up 5 percent of Turkey’s population: CHP report

    Syrian population makes up 5 percent of Turkey’s population: CHP report

  4. Unregistered Syrians, illegal migrants sent from Istanbul

    Unregistered Syrians, illegal migrants sent from Istanbul

  5. Turkey’s top military brass remains same

    Turkey’s top military brass remains same
Recommended
Nearly 2,000 fossils discovered in central Turkey

Nearly 2,000 fossils discovered in central Turkey
Black Sea province offers millennial-old artifacts

Black Sea province offers millennial-old artifacts
US scientists announce 3D heart printing breakthrough

US scientists announce 3D heart printing breakthrough
Z for Zorro, 100 years on

'Z' for Zorro, 100 years on
First Miss Venezuela crowned after ditching measurements

First Miss Venezuela crowned after ditching measurements  
Gospel rapper awarded $2.7 mn for song copied by Katy Perry

Gospel rapper awarded $2.7 mn for song copied by Katy Perry    
WORLD Saudi Arabia allows women to travel without male consent

Saudi Arabia allows women to travel without male consent

Saudi Arabia on Aug. 2 published new laws that loosen restrictions on women by allowing all citizens — women and men alike — to apply for a passport and travel freely, ending a long-standing guardianship policy that had controlled women’s freedom of movement.
ECONOMY Turkey exports 262,000 tons hazelnut in 11 months

Turkey exports 262,000 tons hazelnut in 11 months

Turkey's hazelnut exports hit nearly 262,000 tons from last September to this July, a regional trade union announced on Aug. 2.
SPORTS Turkish women beat Germany in Olympic quals

Turkish women beat Germany in Olympic quals

Turkey's national women volleyball team defeated Germany 3-1 on Aug. 2 in their first match at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Intercontinental Olympic Qualification Tournament. 