80,000 Syrians displaced in past 5 days

  • December 21 2019 12:37:24

80,000 Syrians displaced in past 5 days

IDLIB-Anadolu Agency
80,000 Syrians displaced in past 5 days

At least 80,000 Syrians moved near Turkey’s border in the past five days following intense attacks by Bashar al-Assad]s regime, Russia and Iran backed-groups in this northern Syrian province, the Director of Syria's Response Coordination Group Mohammad Halaj said Friday. 

Halaj said at least 180,000 civilians were displaced since the beginning of November in Idlib due to the attacks.

He said Russia and the regime attack hospitals, schools, mosques and houses to force civilians out of the city and keep them away from their homes.

Halaj keeps data on displaced people in Idlib that is announced as a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Since then, more than 1,300 civilians have been killed in attacks by the regime and Russian forces in the de-escalation zone.

According to the local administration, Idlib is home to 2.4 million and 1.3 million internally displaced persons. If aggression by the regime and its allies continues, Turkey and Europe face the risk of another refugee influx.

More than 1 million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border.

Since the eruption of the bloody civil war in Syria in 2011, Turkey has taken in nearly 4 million fleeing Syrians, making Turkey the world’s top refugee-hosting country.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ranks in top 10 among best countries for expats

    Turkey ranks in top 10 among best countries for expats

  2. Ankara condemns US spending bill's measures against Turkey

    Ankara condemns US spending bill's measures against Turkey

  3. Valuable house tax takes effect as notices issued to property owners

    Valuable house tax takes effect as notices issued to property owners

  4. Turkish defense giant ASELSAN breaks export record

    Turkish defense giant ASELSAN breaks export record

  5. Turkey backs Libya’s legitimate government

    Turkey backs Libya’s legitimate government
Recommended
Germany and EU condemn US sanctions on gas pipeline

Germany and EU condemn US sanctions on gas pipeline

Dozens injured in clash with security forces in Lebanon

Dozens injured in clash with security forces in Lebanon
Catastrophic conditions as bushfires rage in Australia

'Catastrophic' conditions as bushfires rage in Australia

Greek police use tear gas against protesting migrants on island

Greek police use tear gas against protesting migrants on island
More than 60 dead in latest Syria clashes: Monitor group

More than 60 dead in latest Syria clashes: Monitor group
Only political solution can solve Libyan crisis: UNSMIL

Only political solution can solve Libyan crisis: UNSMIL
WORLD Germany and EU condemn US sanctions on gas pipeline

Germany and EU condemn US sanctions on gas pipeline

Germany accused the United States of interfering in its internal affairs on Dec. 21 for imposing sanctions on companies working on a major project to supply Western Europe with Russian gas.    
ECONOMY Turkey, EU willing to boost trade, investment ties: Minister

Turkey, EU willing to boost trade, investment ties: Minister

Turkey and the European Union are willing to advance bilateral trade and investment relations, Turkey’s trade minister said on Dec. 20.
SPORTS UEFA fines Turkey football body for military salute

UEFA fines Turkey football body for military salute

UEFA fined the Turkish Football Federation on Dec. 20 for performing military salute goal celebrations during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers.