8 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey

HAKKARI-Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces neutralized eight PKK terrorists during two-day operations in the country's southeast, local officials said on Aug. 25.

The terrorists were neutralized in an anti-terror operation in the Tuğlu district, Hakkari, where many weapons and survival materials were seized, the provincial, governorship said in a statement.

Turkish authorities often use the term “neutralized " in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.