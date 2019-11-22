8,000-year old monument unearthed

  November 22 2019

8,000-year old monument unearthed

ÇANAKKALE-Anadolu Agency
8,000-year old monument unearthed

A monument believed to be around 8,000-year old was unearthed in northwestern Turkey, according to the head of an excavation team. 

“During this years’ excavation work, we have found a structure that we believe dates back to around 6,000 B.C.,” Burçin Erdoğu from Trakya University, archeologist and head of the excavation team, told Anadolu Agency on Nov. 21.

Excavations in the Uğurlu-Zeytinlik mound in the northwestern province of Çanakkale’s Gökçeada district had earlier unearthed a 7,000-year-old structure complex.

Erdoğu said the new excavation will through lighter on the history of Gökçeada, which dates back to 8,800 years.

“This structure is an important discovery both for the Aegean islands and western Anatolia,” she said. She added that the T-shaped monument is an obelisk – tall, four-sided tapering structure, ending in pyramidion.

It is made of two pieces, interconnected by seven-meter-long walls. It reminds standing stones in Göbeklitepe, an archeological site located in Turkey's southeastern Şanlıurfa province.

Erdoğu said it was the general thought that public structures, such as temples, were disappearing through the near East. “The monumental structures seem like part of an area where people gathered and held some activities and rituals,” she added.

