75 detained over suspected ISIL links in Turkey

  • December 29 2017 10:04:00

75 detained over suspected ISIL links in Turkey

ANKARA
75 detained over suspected ISIL links in Turkey

Turkish police detained at least 75 people over suspected links to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the capital Ankara and Istanbul, police sources stated.

Anti-terrorism police conducted a series of dawn raids across Ankara, detaining 29 people, the source said.

The raids came after the Ankara Public Prosecutor’s Office issued arrest warrants for 46 suspects, the majority of whom were reportedly foreign nationals.

Some of the suspects are believed to have been preparing a terror attack on New Year’s Day celebrations, the source added.

A manhunt was underway to apprehend the other suspects in Ankara.

Separately, 46 suspects - 43 of them foreign nationals - were detained in Istanbul, a police source said.

The source said the suspects held in Istanbul were also allegedly plotting an attack during the New Year’s Day celebrations.

A large number of organizational documents and digital tools have been seized in the operations in both cities.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bombings as well as rocket and gun attacks.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart ISIL attacks.

Turkey, Ankara, ISIL, Operation

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish banker proved his innocence at US court: Erdoğan

    Turkish banker proved his innocence at US court: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey, US end months-long visa row

    Turkey, US end months-long visa row

  3. Turkey buys Russian missiles thanks to the US

    Turkey buys Russian missiles thanks to the US

  4. Turkish soldier, hero of July 2016 coup attempt, confesses FETÖ membership

    Turkish soldier, hero of July 2016 coup attempt, confesses FETÖ membership

  5. Turkey is well ahead of countries that have oil, money: Erdoğan

    Turkey is well ahead of countries that have oil, money: Erdoğan
Recommended
Daily Cumhuriyet staff member Emre İper released

Daily Cumhuriyet staff member Emre İper released
Turkey updates ‘earthquake map’ after 21 years

Turkey updates ‘earthquake map’ after 21 years
Turkish Lingerie Association expects $8 million turnover from red lingerie sales in 2017

Turkish Lingerie Association expects $8 million turnover from red lingerie sales in 2017
Turkish soldier, hero of July 2016 coup attempt, confesses FETÖ membership

Turkish soldier, hero of July 2016 coup attempt, confesses FETÖ membership

Nine yachts burned after fire in Turkish resort Çeşme

Nine yachts burned after fire in Turkish resort Çeşme
Blast occurs near police station in southern Turkish province of Adana

Blast occurs near police station in southern Turkish province of Adana

Turkish court arrests exhibition organizer over killing of Russian ambassador Karlov

Turkish court arrests exhibition organizer over killing of Russian ambassador Karlov
WORLD US Embassy in Ankara says it is open for new visa appointments in Turkey

US Embassy in Ankara says it is open for new visa appointments in Turkey

The U. S. Embassy in Ankara on Dec. 29 announced that it has fully resumed non-immigrant visa services in Turkey after normalization of visa services.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines offers free refunds for US tickets

Turkish Airlines offers free refunds for US tickets

Turkish Airlines passengers flying from Turkey to the U.S. or vice versa before Jan. 9 can change their flights for free or get a free refund regardless of standard fare rules for any tickets issued on or before Oct. 9, the national flag carrier announced on Dec. 29.

SPORTS Liverpool lands Van Dijk in record deal for defender

Liverpool lands Van Dijk in record deal for defender

Liverpool signed Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk on Dec. 27 for a reported 75 million pound ($100 million, 84 million euros) in a deal that makes him the world’s most expensive defender.