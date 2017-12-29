75 detained over suspected ISIL links in Turkey

ANKARA

Turkish police detained at least 75 people over suspected links to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the capital Ankara and Istanbul, police sources stated.

Anti-terrorism police conducted a series of dawn raids across Ankara, detaining 29 people, the source said.

The raids came after the Ankara Public Prosecutor’s Office issued arrest warrants for 46 suspects, the majority of whom were reportedly foreign nationals.

Some of the suspects are believed to have been preparing a terror attack on New Year’s Day celebrations, the source added.

A manhunt was underway to apprehend the other suspects in Ankara.

Separately, 46 suspects - 43 of them foreign nationals - were detained in Istanbul, a police source said.

The source said the suspects held in Istanbul were also allegedly plotting an attack during the New Year’s Day celebrations.

A large number of organizational documents and digital tools have been seized in the operations in both cities.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bombings as well as rocket and gun attacks.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart ISIL attacks.