74 FETÖ-linked terror suspects detained

  • December 06 2019 10:39:00

74 FETÖ-linked terror suspects detained

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
74 FETÖ-linked terror suspects detained

Turkish police on Dec. 6 detained 74 people for their alleged links to the FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt.

Detention warrants were issued for 47 sergeants in the Turkish Land Forces, including 30 on active duty, as part of a probe into the terror group's infiltration of the Turkish Land Forces, a statement by prosecutors in the capital Ankara said.

Thirty-eight suspects were detained in simultaneous operations carried out across 21 provinces, including the capital.

Prosecutors in the Aegean province of Izmir issued warrants for 28 suspects on charges of FETÖ terror group membership, according to a statement from the prosecutor's office.

Twenty-one of the suspects were detained in simultaneous operations carried out across nine provinces -- İzmir, Mardin, Antalya, Manisa, Muğla, Kütahya, Artvin, Konya, and the capital Ankara.

Twelve other suspects accused of FETÖ membership were also captured, as well as three accused of using the group's encrypted smartphone messaging app ByLock.

During searches, police also seized many fake IDs, cellphones, tablets, unlicensed pistols, a number of organizational documents, digital materials, and a large amount of money.

A hunt for the remaining suspects is underway.

 

Fetullah Gülen,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan rejects reference to 'Islamic terror'

    Erdoğan rejects reference to 'Islamic terror'

  2. Goodwill to help ease relations with Turkey, says Greek PM

    Goodwill to help ease relations with Turkey, says Greek PM

  3. A four-way summit on Syria will be in Turkey

    A four-way summit on Syria will be in Turkey

  4. Turkey proceeds for approval of Libya deal, yet not aims tension in E Med

    Turkey proceeds for approval of Libya deal, yet not aims tension in E Med

  5. Ancient site older than Göbeklitepe unearthed

    Ancient site older than Göbeklitepe unearthed
Recommended
Bears ‘forget’ to hibernate in Gaziantep

Bears ‘forget’ to hibernate in Gaziantep
3 mayors in eastern Turkey detained over terror links

3 mayors in eastern Turkey detained over terror links
Ballerina, another woman, murdered in Turkey

Ballerina, another woman, murdered in Turkey
Istanbul gears up for snowy weather

Istanbul gears up for snowy weather
Shepherd by day, sculptor by night: Inspiring story from Turkey’s east

Shepherd by day, sculptor by night: Inspiring story from Turkey’s east
3,500-year-old skull found in central Turkey

3,500-year-old skull found in central Turkey
WORLD Turkish reporter injured during protests in Paris

Turkish reporter injured during protests in Paris

A correspondent for the state-run Anadolu Agency on Dec. 5 was wounded during clashes between French police and demonstrators, who are protesting President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension plans.
ECONOMY Turkish airports serve 196M air passengers in Jan-Nov

Turkish airports serve 196M air passengers in Jan-Nov

Nearly 196 million passengers traveled through airports in Turkey in the first 11 months of this year, the country's airport authority announced on Dec. 6.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes, Fener out for consecutive wins

Anadolu Efes, Fener out for consecutive wins

Istanbul’s Anadolu Efes returns to Fernando Buesa Arena, where it achieved the club’s greatest Euroleague success by reaching the championship game last May to extend its winning streak to six games.