74 FETÖ-linked terror suspects detained

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish police on Dec. 6 detained 74 people for their alleged links to the FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt.

Detention warrants were issued for 47 sergeants in the Turkish Land Forces, including 30 on active duty, as part of a probe into the terror group's infiltration of the Turkish Land Forces, a statement by prosecutors in the capital Ankara said.

Thirty-eight suspects were detained in simultaneous operations carried out across 21 provinces, including the capital.

Prosecutors in the Aegean province of Izmir issued warrants for 28 suspects on charges of FETÖ terror group membership, according to a statement from the prosecutor's office.

Twenty-one of the suspects were detained in simultaneous operations carried out across nine provinces -- İzmir, Mardin, Antalya, Manisa, Muğla, Kütahya, Artvin, Konya, and the capital Ankara.

Twelve other suspects accused of FETÖ membership were also captured, as well as three accused of using the group's encrypted smartphone messaging app ByLock.

During searches, police also seized many fake IDs, cellphones, tablets, unlicensed pistols, a number of organizational documents, digital materials, and a large amount of money.

A hunt for the remaining suspects is underway.