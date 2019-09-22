7 terrorists 'neutralized' in SE Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces neutralized seven terrorists in southeastern Siirt province, the Interior Ministry said on Sept. 22.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a written statement, the ministry said gendarmerie forces carried out a counter-terrorism operation in Siirt's rural areas.

Security operations are under way, it added.

Though the statement did not mention a specific terrorist group, Turkey has long been conducting operations against the PKK terrorist organization in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The terrorist YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.