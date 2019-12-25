7 ISIL members surrender to Turkish forces

  • December 25 2019 09:12:57

HATAY-Anadolu Agency
Seven women ISIL terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces on Tuesday, according to security sources.

The terrorists fled the al-Hol Camp in Hasakah, northern Syria and surrendered at the Cilvegözü border crossing into the province of Hatay, southern Turkey, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The Turkish-origin women were reportedly wanted by security forces for their alleged links to the terrorist group.

Since 2013, Turkey has been attacked by ISIL numerous times, including in 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response to the attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralizing 3,500 ISIL terrorists and arresting 5,500.

