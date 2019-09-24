6 migrants killed in road accident in southern Turkey

HATAY- Anadolu Agency

At least six people died when a military vehicle carrying irregular migrants overturned in Hatay, a southern Turkish province bordering Syria, the local governorate said.

In a written statement, the Hatay Governorate said that the accident in the Reyhanlı district left 27 others wounded, including two military personnel.

The military vehicle was on its way to deport the irregular migrants, the statement noted.

An investigation into the accident is underway, it added.