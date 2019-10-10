5 leave hospital after injured in YPG/PKK attack

  • October 10 2019 15:12:10

5 leave hospital after injured in YPG/PKK attack

MARDIN-Anadolu Agency
5 leave hospital after injured in YPG/PKK attack

Five people were discharged from hospital in southeastern Turkey on Oct. 10 after they were slightly injured in Oct. 9's cross-border attacks by YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria.

The terrorists in northern Syria fired 130 missiles to Turkey’s border district of Nusaybin, Mardin since Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Wednesday. The rockets damaged residential areas.

The Nusaybin District Governorate announced on Wednesday education was suspended in the district for two days.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring -- launched on Oct. 9 east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria to secure its borders by eliminating terrorist elements and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria’s territorial integrity -- is ongoing in the region.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara lashes out at condemnation of north Syria op

    Ankara lashes out at condemnation of north Syria op

  2. Turkish troops advance into northern Syria

    Turkish troops advance into northern Syria

  3. World Bank revises growth forecast for Turkey

    World Bank revises growth forecast for Turkey

  4. Operation Peace Spring starts in N Syria: Erdoğan

    Operation Peace Spring starts in N Syria: Erdoğan

  5. First night in anti-terror operation successful, says Defense Ministry

    First night in anti-terror operation successful, says Defense Ministry
Recommended
Turkey condemns attack near German synagogue

Turkey condemns attack near German synagogue
109 terrorists neutralized in Operation Peace Spring: Erdoğan

109 terrorists neutralized in Operation Peace Spring: Erdoğan
Turkish start-up produces plastic-eating bacteria to combat pollution

Turkish start-up produces plastic-eating bacteria to combat pollution
YPG/PKK missiles hit residential area in SE Turkey

YPG/PKK missiles hit residential area in SE Turkey
Turkish soldiers enter 7-km depth into Tal Abyad border town of Syria

Turkish soldiers enter 7-km depth into Tal Abyad border town of Syria

First night in anti-terror operation successful, says Defense Ministry

First night in anti-terror operation successful, says Defense Ministry
WORLD Russia understands Turkeys border security concerns, says Russian FM

Russia understands Turkey's border security concerns, says Russian FM

Russia understands Turkey's concerns over its border security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Oct. 10.
ECONOMY $2.76B current account surplus expected in August

$2.76B current account surplus expected in August

Economists forecast Turkey's current account balance will post a $2.76 billion surplus in August, according to an Anadolu Agency survey on Oct. 10.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe win Turkish Womens Basketball Presidential Cup

Fenerbahçe win Turkish Women's Basketball Presidential Cup

Fenerbahçe Öznur Kablo won the Turkish Women's Basketball Presidential Cup after beating Gelecek Koleji Cukurova Basketbol 86-62 on Oct. 9. 