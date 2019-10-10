5 leave hospital after injured in YPG/PKK attack

MARDIN-Anadolu Agency

Five people were discharged from hospital in southeastern Turkey on Oct. 10 after they were slightly injured in Oct. 9's cross-border attacks by YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria.

The terrorists in northern Syria fired 130 missiles to Turkey’s border district of Nusaybin, Mardin since Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Wednesday. The rockets damaged residential areas.

The Nusaybin District Governorate announced on Wednesday education was suspended in the district for two days.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring -- launched on Oct. 9 east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria to secure its borders by eliminating terrorist elements and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria’s territorial integrity -- is ongoing in the region.