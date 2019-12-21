5 ISIL members surrender to Turkish forces

  • December 21 2019 12:39:30

5 ISIL members surrender to Turkish forces

HATAY-Anadolu Agency
5 ISIL members surrender to Turkish forces

Five women ISIL terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces on Dec. 20, local sources said. 

The terrorists surrendered at the Cilvegozu border crossing with Syria in Turkey's southeastern province of Hatay.

The Turkish-origin women were wanted by security forces for their links to the terrorist outfit, said the sources who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals.

Since 2013, Turkey has been attacked by ISIL numerous times, including in 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response to the attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralizing 3,500 ISIL terrorists and arresting 5,500. 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ranks in top 10 among best countries for expats

    Turkey ranks in top 10 among best countries for expats

  2. Ankara condemns US spending bill's measures against Turkey

    Ankara condemns US spending bill's measures against Turkey

  3. Valuable house tax takes effect as notices issued to property owners

    Valuable house tax takes effect as notices issued to property owners

  4. Turkish defense giant ASELSAN breaks export record

    Turkish defense giant ASELSAN breaks export record

  5. Turkey backs Libya’s legitimate government

    Turkey backs Libya’s legitimate government
Recommended
EUs draft for sanctions on Turkey is null and void: VP Oktay

EU's draft for sanctions on Turkey is 'null and void': VP Oktay
Mayor suspended over alleged links to terror

Mayor suspended over alleged links to terror
Large-scale local narco-terror op launched in SE Turkey

Large-scale local narco-terror op launched in SE Turkey
Turkey hopes 2020 will mark progress on EU accession bid

Turkey hopes 2020 will mark progress on EU accession bid
Turkey launches fresh phases of domestic anti-terror op

Turkey launches fresh phases of domestic anti-terror op
Horse carriages banned for three months on Princes’ Islands after glanders outbreak

Horse carriages banned for three months on Princes’ Islands after glanders outbreak
WORLD Germany and EU condemn US sanctions on gas pipeline

Germany and EU condemn US sanctions on gas pipeline

Germany accused the United States of interfering in its internal affairs on Dec. 21 for imposing sanctions on companies working on a major project to supply Western Europe with Russian gas.    
ECONOMY Turkey, EU willing to boost trade, investment ties: Minister

Turkey, EU willing to boost trade, investment ties: Minister

Turkey and the European Union are willing to advance bilateral trade and investment relations, Turkey’s trade minister said on Dec. 20.
SPORTS UEFA fines Turkey football body for military salute

UEFA fines Turkey football body for military salute

UEFA fined the Turkish Football Federation on Dec. 20 for performing military salute goal celebrations during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers.