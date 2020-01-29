5.4 magnitude quake strikes Mediterranean Sea

  • January 29 2020 09:21:48

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said an earthquake took place in the Mediterranean Sea off southwestern Turkish shores on Jan. 28.

In a Twitter post, AFAD said: “"#EARTHQUAKE: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred at 18.38 [1538GMT] in the Mediterranean Sea off [southwestern] Marmaris shores."

The disaster agency said it was following developments.

Esengül Civelek, the governor of coastal Mugla province, said the situation in the region was under control and no negativity had been observed so far, adding the quake occurred in the sea far off the Turkish coasts.

The AFAD later said the natural disaster took place 25 kilometers underwater.

Turkey has been hit by a series of earthquakes since the start of 2020 as a 5.4 magnitude quake jolted western province of Manisa on Jan. 22 and capital Ankara was rattled by a 4.5 magnitude quake on Jan. 23.

The worst of the quakes took place on Jan. 24 when eastern Elazığ province was hit by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake which led to death of 41 people and injury of some 1,600 others. The tremors were also felt in neighboring countries, including Georgia and Syria.

