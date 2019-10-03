5.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Mediterranean

  • October 03 2019 10:04:00

5.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Mediterranean

MUĞLA-Anadolu Agency
5.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Mediterranean

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Mediterranean on Oct. 3 morning, according to Turkey’s disaster and emergency body.

The tremor was felt at 7:44 a.m. local time (0444GMT), the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

Its epicenter was located 58 kilometers (36.03 miles) away from the Fethiye district of Turkey's Mugla province.

No damage has been reported yet, Muğla Governor Esengül Civelek said.

The tremor was also felt in Dalaman, Koycegiz and Marmaris districts of the province, she said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. AKP will not propose lowering presidential vote requirement to 40 percent: Erdoğan

    AKP will not propose lowering presidential vote requirement to 40 percent: Erdoğan

  2. Volkswagen establishes Turkey unit

    Volkswagen establishes Turkey unit

  3. Electronic cigarettes to be banned totally: Minister

    Electronic cigarettes to be banned totally: Minister

  4. Main opposition CHP leader criticizes new economic program

    Main opposition CHP leader criticizes new economic program

  5. Cyprus talks… Failed again…

    Cyprus talks… Failed again…
Recommended
Draft report favors electric cars over horse carriages on Princes’ Islands

Draft report favors electric cars over horse carriages on Princes’ Islands
Turkey fines Facebook over data breach

Turkey fines Facebook over data breach
Istanbul police busts international drug network

Istanbul police busts international drug network

Turkey should seek criminal probe of Khashoggi murder

'Turkey should seek criminal probe of Khashoggi murder'
Istanbul to shine green for Cerebral Palsy

Istanbul to shine green for Cerebral Palsy
Turkey wont tolerate stalling over Syria safe zone: Defense Minister

Turkey won't tolerate stalling over Syria safe zone: Defense Minister
WORLD Democrats say Trump administration used misinformation to attack US diplomat

Democrats say Trump administration used misinformation to attack US diplomat

Democrats accused the Trump administration on Oct. 2 of using "propaganda and disinformation" to attack the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and demanded that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo explain how the material circulated at top levels of his department.
ECONOMY September inflation at single digit, down to 9.26%

September inflation at single digit, down to 9.26%

Turkey saw an annual hike of 9.26% in consumer prices in August, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported on Oct. 3.
SPORTS Icardi opens PSG account to claim victory at Galatasaray

Icardi opens PSG account to claim victory at Galatasaray

Mauro Icardi scored his first Paris Saint-Germain goal as the French champion beat Galatasaray 1-0 to move four points clear at the top of its Champions League group.