45 countries imported Turkish honey in 2019

  • January 22 2020 14:58:00

45 countries imported Turkish honey in 2019

TRABZON-Anadolu Agency
45 countries imported Turkish honey in 2019

Turkey exported honey to 45 different countries in 2019, including Germany, the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman.

Turkey earned revenues of $24.8 million from its honey exports, which reached 5,548 tons last year according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency from the Eastern Black Sea Exporters Association (DKIB).

Germany was the top market for Turkish honey with $8.8 million, followed by the U.S. with $4.3 million, Saudi Arabia with $3 million, Kuwait with $1.5 million and Oman with $775,261.

Ahmet Hamdi Gürdoğan, deputy head of the exporters' group, pointed out the increasing demand for Turkish honey abroad.

"Our honey exports improved year by year, thanks to brand and geographical sign registrations," he said.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. EU seeks to reduce Turkey’s role in Libya

    EU seeks to reduce Turkey’s role in Libya

  2. Russia and Cyprus

    Russia and Cyprus

  3. Japan makes drastic changes in nuclear power energy industry after Fukushima

    Japan makes drastic changes in nuclear power energy industry after Fukushima

  4. Some EU countries attempt to mediate in Cyprus, says Özersay

    Some EU countries attempt to mediate in Cyprus, says Özersay

  5. Iranian-Turkish gold trader Zarrab’s former champion racehorse hung in limbo

    Iranian-Turkish gold trader Zarrab’s former champion racehorse hung in limbo
Recommended
Employers’ association in metal sector declares lockout

Employers’ association in metal sector declares lockout

Most valuable brand Amazon breaks $200B mark: Report

Most valuable brand Amazon breaks $200B mark: Report
Domestic tourism spending sees rise in Turkey

Domestic tourism spending sees rise in Turkey
Turkish textile fair debuts in US to promote products

Turkish textile fair debuts in US to promote products

Treasury borrows over $340 million through auction

Treasury borrows over $340 million through auction
Turkish House in Davos aims to increase investment opportunities

'Turkish House' in Davos aims to increase investment opportunities
WORLD Greece elects first woman president

Greece elects first woman president

Greece's parliament on Jan. 22 elected the first woman president in the country's history, a senior judge with an expertise in environmental and constitutional law.
ECONOMY Employers’ association in metal sector declares lockout

Employers’ association in metal sector declares lockout

The Turkish Employers’ Association of Metal Industries (MESS) has announced that it took a lockout decision after the labor union Türk Metal decided to go on strike as the parties failed to resolve disagreements.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe advance to Turkish Cup quarterfinals

Fenerbahçe advance to Turkish Cup quarterfinals

Turkish Süper Lig title contenders Fenerbahçe advanced to the quarterfinals of the Ziraat Turkish Cup on Jan. 21 by defeating Hes Kablo Kayserispor.