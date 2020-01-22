45 countries imported Turkish honey in 2019

TRABZON-Anadolu Agency

Turkey exported honey to 45 different countries in 2019, including Germany, the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman.

Turkey earned revenues of $24.8 million from its honey exports, which reached 5,548 tons last year according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency from the Eastern Black Sea Exporters Association (DKIB).

Germany was the top market for Turkish honey with $8.8 million, followed by the U.S. with $4.3 million, Saudi Arabia with $3 million, Kuwait with $1.5 million and Oman with $775,261.

Ahmet Hamdi Gürdoğan, deputy head of the exporters' group, pointed out the increasing demand for Turkish honey abroad.

"Our honey exports improved year by year, thanks to brand and geographical sign registrations," he said.