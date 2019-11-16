Four relatives of al-Baghdadi arrested in Turkey

  • November 16 2019 12:01:00

Four relatives of al-Baghdadi arrested in Turkey

KIRŞEHİR-Anadolu Agency
Four relatives of al-Baghdadi arrested in Turkey

Four close relatives of dead ISIL leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi have been arrested in the central Anatolian province of Kırşehir on Nov. 16.

Kırşehir Chief Public Prosecutor’s office said 25 close relatives al-Baghdadi have been arrested in Kırşehir-based operations in four provinces.

The four relatives have been remanded by Kırşehir Peace Penal Court for "being members of armed terror group," according to the statement.

Eleven were arrested in Kırşehir, while five were arrested in Samsun, three in Ordu and six in Şanlıurfa provinces.

After interrogations in Kırşehir Provincial Security Directorate, 21 suspects, including 2 children, were sent to Kırşehir Governorate to be sent to repatriation center.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Russia to react 'quickly' to Turkey's concerns in Syria

    Russia to react 'quickly' to Turkey's concerns in Syria

  2. Turkey won’t give up on Russia’s S-400, says president

    Turkey won’t give up on Russia’s S-400, says president

  3. Château-style villas in Bolu to be completed

    Château-style villas in Bolu to be completed

  4. Turkey still has a young but aging population

    Turkey still has a young but aging population

  5. Turkey expects allies to disengage from PYD/YPG: FM

    Turkey expects allies to disengage from PYD/YPG: FM
Recommended
Turkey’s largest observatory to operate in 2021

Turkey’s largest observatory to operate in 2021
Turkey will use S-400s, open to consider Patriot offer: Official

Turkey will use S-400s, open to consider Patriot offer: Official
Civil engineer dies after mosque collapse in Turkey

Civil engineer dies after mosque collapse in Turkey
4 mayors dismissed over alleged terror links

4 mayors dismissed over alleged terror links

Turkish soldier succumbs to wounds from YPG/PKK attack

Turkish soldier succumbs to wounds from YPG/PKK attack
Cyprus talks cannot last forever: Turkish Cypriot PM

Cyprus talks cannot last forever: Turkish Cypriot PM
WORLD Tensions with police in France on yellow vest 1st birthday

Tensions with police in France on yellow vest 1st birthday

Paris police fired tear gas on Nov. 16 to push back yellow vest protesters trying to revive their movement on the first anniversary of the sometimes-violent uprising against President Emmanuel Macron and policies seen as favoring the rich.
ECONOMY Turkish center offers new way to settle trade disputes

Turkish center offers new way to settle trade disputes

A dispute resolution center in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on Nov. 15 released rules governing Mediation-Arbitration (Med-Arb), an alternative procedure combining characteristics of both methods.
SPORTS Solid defensive performance takes Turkey to EURO 2020

Solid defensive performance takes Turkey to EURO 2020

The Turkish national team satisfied their fans over an outstanding defensive performance and successful results on the road to the UEFA EURO 2020.