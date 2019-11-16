Four relatives of al-Baghdadi arrested in Turkey

KIRŞEHİR-Anadolu Agency

Four close relatives of dead ISIL leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi have been arrested in the central Anatolian province of Kırşehir on Nov. 16.

Kırşehir Chief Public Prosecutor’s office said 25 close relatives al-Baghdadi have been arrested in Kırşehir-based operations in four provinces.

The four relatives have been remanded by Kırşehir Peace Penal Court for "being members of armed terror group," according to the statement.

Eleven were arrested in Kırşehir, while five were arrested in Samsun, three in Ordu and six in Şanlıurfa provinces.

After interrogations in Kırşehir Provincial Security Directorate, 21 suspects, including 2 children, were sent to Kırşehir Governorate to be sent to repatriation center.