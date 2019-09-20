4 foreigners detained over alleged ISIL links in central Turkey

  • September 20 2019 09:34:23

KAYSERİ-Anadolu Agency
Four foreign nationals were detained on Sept. 19 in central Turkey for suspected links to the ISIL terrorist organization, according to a police source.

Authorities confiscated a large amount of digital material and documents relating to the terrorist group during a search of the suspects’ residences, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

One of the suspects was determined to be a wanted senior member of ISIL -- the so-called “emir” of Iraq’s Tal Afar district -- and entered Turkey illegally.

More than 300 people have been killed in attacks claimed by ISIL in Turkey, where the terrorist organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks in recent years.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart ISIL attacks.

