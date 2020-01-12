4 detained over suspected FETÖ-links

EDİRNE-Anadolu Agency

At least four suspected members of the FETÖ and three human smugglers were detained in northwestern Turkey as they attempted to cross to Greece, security sources said on Jan. 12.

According to a military source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking with the media, Turkish border guards made the detentions in Edirne province's border village of Doyran.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.