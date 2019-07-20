Man detained for killing Turkish consulate employee

İSTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

A terrorist has been detained for killing a Turkish consulate employee in Iraq in an armed attack last week, the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) said on July 20.

According to a written statement by the Security Directorate of Erbil city, where the attack took place, the alleged attacker Mazlum Dağ, who was identified two days ago, has been detained by security forces.

The statement also said that search efforts are ongoing for others involved in the attack.

On July 17, Osman Köse, who was serving at Turkey's Consulate General in Erbil, was killed in an armed attack at a restaurant.

Apart from Köse, two Iraqi nationals sitting at the next table were also killed.





