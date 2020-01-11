4.8-magnitude earthquake near Istanbul triggers fear

  • January 11 2020 16:45:00

ISTANBUL
A 4.8-magnitude earthquake which struck southwest of Istanbul in the Marmara Sea on Jan. 11 caused panic among the residents of Istanbul

The quake hit at a depth of 16 kilometers at 16:37 local time near the Silivri district of Istanbul, according to Boğaziçi University Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute.

The quake was also felt in neighboring provinces.       

The Aug. 17, 1999 quake had a magnitude of 7.5 and hit the Marmara region, the most industrial and densely populated region of the country, killing 17,480 people.

Over 285,000 buildings were damaged and 600,000 people were left homeless after the 45-second quake, which left social and economic wounds that took years to heal.

 

