4,000 square km cleared from terrorists in N Syria: VP Oktay

  • December 09 2019 14:53:40

ANKARA
With the Operation Peace Spring, Turkey aimed to preserve the territorial integrity of Syria, Turkish vice president said on Dec. 9.

"More than 4,000 square-kilometer [1,544-mile] area has been cleared from the terrorists [in northern Syria]," Fuat Oktay said.

The vice president's remarks came during his 2020 budget speech in the Turkish parliament.

Turkey also aimed to reduce its security concerns with the operation, Oktay noted.

He added that Turkey also aimed to preserve the territorial integrity of Syria with the operation.

"Turkey's fight against terrorism in the Operation Peace Spring region will continue until the terror in the area is completely removed," Oktay said.

Oktay also reminded that Turkey's drilling vessels, Fatih and Yavuz, have been continuing their drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"We will continue to follow an active strategy in oil and natural gas explorations while drilling five more wells with our national vessels [in the Eastern Mediterranean]," Oktay said.

He added: "Turkey will not make any concessions for its rights neither in Cyprus nor in the Aegean or in the Eastern Mediterranean."

He also said that the U.N., the European Union, and NATO have not fulfilled their responsibilities for Turkey, while Turkey has been affected by uncertainties in the region.

 

