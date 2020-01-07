Police detains 12 PKK terror suspects

EDİRNE/MARDİN/ŞIRNAK-Anadolu Agency

Turkish police on Jan. 7 detained 12 PKK and DHKP-C terror suspects during a counter-terrorism operation in the western İzmir province.

The suspects were accused of spreading terrorist propaganda on social media platforms, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Police seized a large amount of digital material and documents relating to the terrorist group in a search at the suspects' residences during the operations.

3 YPG/PKK terror suspects remanded

Three YPG/PKK terror suspects were remanded into custody in Turkey after they were arrested while trying to cross to Greece, security sources said on Jan. 6.

Forces for border security in the northwestern Edirne province, bordering Greece and Bulgaria, arrested three suspects, identified only by the initials Y.A., A.G., and A.A.

The suspects were later found to be members of the YPG/PKK terror group, and were trying to cross to Greece via Turkey. Later, a local Edirne court remanded them into custody.

Meanwhile, the gendarmerie and intelligence forces organized on Jan. 6 a joint anti-terror operation to capture a YPG/PKK terrorist in southeastern Turkey.

According to security sources, local gendarmerie and members of the country's National Intelligence Organization (MİT) detained a member of the YPG/PKK terrorist group and another suspect in a dwelling in Mardin province.

Operations are ongoing to capture the owner of the house, sources said.

On the other hand, a YPG/PKK terrorist who escaped from the group surrendered to Turkish security forces in Silopi, Şırnak province on Jan. 6 evening.

According to security sources, the terrorist escaped from a YPG/PKK training camp in northern Iraq.

The terrorist surrendered to Turkish security forces at the Habur border gate.

YPG/PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.