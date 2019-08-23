3 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's east

  August 23 2019

3 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's east

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish security forces "neutralized" three terrorists in a counter-terrorism operation in the country's east, the Interior Ministry said on Aug. 23.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

According to an Interior Ministry statement, the operation was conducted by the provincial gendarmerie command in Nazimiye district of Tunceli province.

The operations in the regions are ongoing, the statement added.

Though the statement did not mention a specific terrorist group, Turkey has long been conducting operations against the PKK terrorist organization in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women, children and infants.

Turkey, terrorism, PKK

